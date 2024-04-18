Ninja Van unveils B2B delivery solution

Tech-enabled express logistics company Ninja Van Philippines (NVP) has launched a new business-to-business delivery solution to address the challenges of a highly fragmented logistics market.

Vin Perez, country head of NVP, introduced in a press launch the Ninja Restock that allows medium-sized businesses to restock their stores from a centralized warehouse without hassle.

“Many small and medium-sized businesses encounter difficulties in sending out products and supplies to their branches, particularly if they have less than a truckload’s (LTL) supply to send out at any given time.”

Perez said those needing LTL shipments and trucking services often pay exorbitant fees or endure extended waiting times to send out supplies and products.

He said this underscores the need for seamlessness in logistics solutions.

“Ninja Restock streamlines the resupply and delivery process, providing flexibility and cost optimization with the benefit of nationwide coverage,” he explained.

In addition to Ninja Restock, the company also highlighted Ninja Fulfillment, which provides integrated manpower, warehousing and inventory management solutions.

Last year, the company unveiled a 3,700-square-meter, 2,400-pallet warehouse in Cabuyao, Laguna capable of processing around 15,000 orders a day.

The new facility provides inbound, storage, outbound and return processes that are fully integrated with the company’s last-mile services, resulting in faster parcel handling and delivery.

“Innovation and expansion into these B2B delivery solutions is a strategic pivot that complements our expertise in e-commerce logistics,” noted NVP chief commercial officer Sabina Lopez-Vergara.

“As a trusted delivery partner of brands across a diverse set of verticals — from banks, electronics, to beauty, fashion, and even the government — we have a keen understanding of how the diverse logistics needs of businesses need a one-stop, seamless, solutions-based approach,” Lopez-Vergara said.

Global brands have already started using Ninja Restock for their operations. In Malaysia, Ninja Van restocks different store branches of Skechers USA Inc. and Faber Castell, helping them optimize limited store space by steering clear of overstocking on slow-moving items and avoiding prolonged out-of-stock situations on fast-moving items.

In the Philippines, the fast-growing coffee chain Pickup Coffee faced challenges in managing its in-house fleet for restocking outlets beyond Metro Manila. Ninja Restock provided the coffee company with daily restocking support for outlets in select provinces.

Alongside the launch of the Ninja Restock and Ninja Fulfillment, NVP held a forum with key stakeholders in the logistics and supply chain sector to discuss challenges and opportunities, including Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Mary Jean Pacheco, Supply Chain Management Association of the Philippines Vice President Pierre Carlo Curay, Procurement and Supply Chain Institute of Asia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Charlie Villaseñor, Avon Philippines’ Kimwell Llanes, and the University of the Philippines-Diliman’s Dr. Iris Ann Martinez.

The forum tackled the most pressing issues that logistics firms face, such as the lack of infrastructure, skyrocketing shipping cost and ease of doing business.