New Zealand PM to visit today

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is coming for an official visit today to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., outgoing New Zealand Ambassador Peter Francis Tavita Kell said yesterday.

“(Luxon) has been very clear that he wants to come to the Philippines. He knows the Philippines as you’ve explained. And he knows that it’s important,” Kell told Marcos during his farewell call in Malacañang.

“And he knows what you’re trying to do and he wants to support. Having — putting it simply and so… his mission is to show the rest of his delegation [the] 25 top business leaders. They should be doing more in this part of the world, they should be doing more in the Philippines,” he added.