MPD receives new handheld radios

The local government of Manila on Wednesday disclosed that it has provided 270 new handheld radio units to the Manila Police District (MPD) to bolster security and maintaining peace in the city.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna personally handed the equipment to MPD director General Arnold Thomas Ibay at the MPD headquarters as city administrator Bernie Ang and Alma Galvez, chief administrative officer of the Manila Anti-Drug Abuse Office, also witnessed the event.

Lacuna stressed the city’s commitment to supporting the MPD’s efforts to ensure that they can respond swiftly to incidents and maintain peace and order at all times.

“These new radio units are a token of our appreciation for the MPD’s dedication in keeping Manila safe and orderly,” Lacuna said. “Thanks to their hard work, residents can go about their daily lives without fear of crime and sleep soundly at night.”

The radios were purchased by the Manila Peace and Order Council, chaired by Lacuna with Ang serving as vice chair.

Meantime, Ang reiterated the unwavering support from city officials.

“We are under the mayor’s directive to continuously explore ways to enhance the MPD’s capabilities,” Ang said. “Our goal is to ensure the MPD lives up to its reputation as Manila’s Finest.”

Ibay, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude for the donation.

“We are thankful to Mayor Lacuna for these additional radio units. They will significantly improve our response times and overall operational efficiency,” said Ibay, who also highlighted the critical role of reliable communication in police operations.

“There are situations where cellphone signals are weak. These radios will ensure uninterrupted communication between our officers, allowing for swift response and effective patrolling,” he added.