Marcos hopes to 're-energize the bilateral relationship' of Phl-NZ

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday expressed hope that New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's visit to the Philippines would "re-energize the bilateral relationship" between New Zealand and the Philippines and expand cooperation in several areas of great potential.

Marcos made the remarks as he received Luxon in Malacañan Palace for an official visit to the Philippines from 18 to 20 April, to expand the reach of New Zealand businesses in Southeast Asia.

During the Philippines-New Zealand Bilateral Meeting in Malacañan, Marcos highlighted the longstanding relationship between the Philippines and New Zealand, which dates back to the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1966.

"We have pursued cooperation on matters of mutual interest, resulting in 30 bilateral agreements in various fields such as defense, education, and trade," Marcos said.

Luxon reciprocated Marcos' warm sentiments, noting the significance of reinvigorating the Philippines-New Zealand relationship, particularly at a time when both leaders are relatively new in their roles.

"It's a good time for us to come together and talk about the things that are important to both of us," Luxon said.

He emphasized New Zealand's commitment to deepening ties across Southeast Asia, with a special focus on the Philippines due to its large population and rapidly growing economy.

The meeting also addressed shared challenges such as climate change and natural hazards, underscoring the need for greater collaboration.

"No single country can manage the effects of these phenomena alone," Marcos remarked, calling for increased cooperation in these areas.

A lighter moment in the discussions came when President Marcos asked Prime Minister Luxon about his family's favorites during their visit to the popular Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee.

Luxon shared that his family enjoyed the Chickenjoy and spaghetti, humorously noting that he received a recommendation via text from his wife and daughter to try these dishes.

The visit not only focuses on enhancing political and economic ties but also celebrates the strong people-to-people connections, with around 100,000 Filipinos residing in New Zealand.

Both leaders are poised to continue their efforts in promoting regional peace and security and in safeguarding the rule of law under international frameworks.

Marcos and Luxon expressed optimism about the future of their countries' relationship, with President Marcos thanking Prime Minister Luxon for his visit and expressing eagerness to see the "fruits" of their discussions.