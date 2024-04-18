Marcos allows e-bikes on main roads for 1 month

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday told the Metro Manila Development Authority and the local government units in the National Capital Region to temporarily allow e-bikes and e-trikes to travel on designated roads in Metro Manila without penalties until May as they adapt to new traffic regulations.

Marcos' directive, posted on X (formerly Twitter), targets selected major thoroughfares across Metro Manila, where these vehicles will eventually face restrictions under the MMDA Regulation No. 24-022 series of 2024.

Last February, the Metro Manila Council (MMC) – through MMDA – issued the resolution forbidding e-bikes and e-trikes, alongside tricycles, pedicabs, pushcarts, and kuligligs to travel on 19 main roads in the National Capital Region

"On this day, I have instructed the MMDA and all local governments in Metro Manila to grant a grace period to e-bikes, e-trikes, and other affected vehicles passing through certain designated roads in Metro Manila," Marcos said.

Marcos also highlighted the importance of giving "ample time for extensive dissemination of information regarding the ban we are implementing."

"The grace period is not merely about enforcement; it is also an educational phase. If electronic vehicles are stopped during this time, it will be to direct the drivers to appropriate roads and inform them about the new policies aimed at increasing safety and order on our roads," Marcos added.

Marcos also instructed both the LGUs in Metro Manila and MMDA to collaborate closely to ensure that this transition period goes smoothly for all commuters.

When asked about the detailed timeline for these adjustments, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil told the reporters in a Viber message that the grace period is good for one month.

This period is intended to allow vehicle owners and operators to adjust without the pressure of immediate penalties.

Last February, MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes said that individuals who breach the prohibition will face fines amounting to P2500.

“Due to the proliferation of e-vehicles, the MMC deemed it imperative to regulate and penalize those who will traverse the national roads using such means of transportation,” Artes said.

In a separate video statement, Marcos said that the government should give the motorists using e-bikes and e-trikes a chance to know what the new rules are and how they should adjust.

"P2,500, that's a huge fine, it's very heavy for them, so let's give them a month to know what they should do," Marcos said.