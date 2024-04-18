Manila Bay, 2 other sites suitable for offshore wind dev’t

To complement the country’s goal of augmenting renewable energy capacity, United States-based market research firm RMI has pinpointed three new locales in the country suitable for offshore wind power development.

In a study titled “Philippine Market Movers: An Analysis of Three High Potential Areas to Accelerate the offshore wind market in the Philippines,” RMI revealed that Manila Bay and Tayabas Bay, both in Luzon, and Guimaras in the Visayas, are ripe areas where developers can invest in to uncover additional wind energy capacity.

These zones were selected based on crucial factors such as high wind speeds, proximity to major energy demand centers, suitable water depths, nearby assembly ports, and access to deeper waters.

Near-term

The report suggested that Manila Bay and Tayabas Bay have the potential for near-term offshore wind energy developments that could be operational by as early as 2035.

Based on the benchmark set by the World Bank’s Offshore Wind Roadmap for the Philippines, these areas can generate up to 300 megawatts (MW) of new capacities.

RMI said the substations in these areas are better equipped for interconnection, and nearby ports would require a minimum investment of approximately $5 million or approximately P291 million at current rate.

At least four docks, including the ports of Batangas, Manila, Subic and Leyte, can serve both Manila Bay and Tayabas Bay.

Further transmission infra investment

Guimaras, like the other two regions, has the potential for development in the near future, with the capacity to generate at least 600 MW. However, the region requires further investment in transmission infrastructure due to limited high-capacity transmission lines.

Notably, the area is home to several environmentally protected areas. Thus, the study suggested that it is crucial to conduct a thorough analysis of the ongoing Marine Spatial Planning and site-specific geotechnical studies before any further development of the area is pursued.