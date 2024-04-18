Luxon visit reinvigorates Phl-New Zealand relations

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday expressed hope that New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s visit to the Philippines would “re-energize the bilateral relationship” between New Zealand and the Philippines and expand cooperation in several areas of great potential.

Marcos made the remarks as he received Luxon in Malacañang on his official visit to the Philippines from 18 to 20 April.

During the Philippines-New Zealand bilateral meeting at the Palace, Marcos highlighted the longstanding relationship between the two countries, dating back to formal diplomatic relations in 1966.

“We have pursued cooperation on matters of mutual interest, resulting in 30 bilateral agreements in various fields such as defense, education, and trade,” Marcos said.

Luxon reciprocated Marcos’ warm sentiments, noting the significance of reinvigorating the Philippines-New Zealand relationship, particularly when both leaders are relatively new in their roles.

“It’s a good time for us to come together and talk about the important things to both of us,” Luxon said.

He emphasized New Zealand’s commitment to deepen ties across Southeast Asia, with a special focus on the Philippines due to its large population and rapidly growing economy.

The meeting also addressed shared challenges, such as climate change and natural hazards, underscoring the need for greater collaboration.

“No single country can manage the effects of these phenomena alone,” Marcos said, calling for increased cooperation in these areas.

A light moment in the discussions came when President Marcos asked Prime Minister Luxon about his family’s favorites during their visit to the popular Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee.

Luxon said his family enjoyed the Chicken Joy and spaghetti, humorously noting that he received a recommendation via text from his wife and daughter to try these dishes.

The visit focuses on enhancing political and economic ties and celebrates the strong people-to-people connections, with around 100,000 Filipinos residing in New Zealand.

Both leaders are poised to continue promoting regional peace and security and safeguarding the rule of law under international frameworks.

Marcos and Luxon expressed optimism about the future of their countries’ relationship. President Marcos thanked Prime Minister Luxon for his visit and expressed eagerness to see the “fruits” of their discussions.