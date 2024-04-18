Lee to DA: Help farmers, fisherfolk register to RSBSA to avail fuel subsidy

Amid the continuing increase in the prices of petroleum products, AGRI Party-list Rep. Wilbert T. Lee has urged the Department of Agriculture (DA) to assist farmers and fisherfolk in registering in the Registry System for the Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) in order to avail of the agency’s fuel subsidy.

“Matagal na po nating panawagan na ma-update at ma-modernize na ang RSBSA registration dahil marami tayong mga magsasaka at mangingisda na di nakakatanggap ng ayuda dahil wala sila sa listahan o di kaya ay may mali sa detalye. Sa bigat ng mga pasanin nila, sobrang nakapanghihinayang na hindi sila nakakatanggap ng tulong,” Lee said.

“Bukod sa paghikayat at pag-assist ng DA sa pagpaparehistro sa RSBSA, dapat pabilisin at simplehan din ang mga requirements sa pagpaparehistro ng mga makinarya at bangka para maging kwalipikado sa fuel subsidy,” he added.

The DA recently announced it has allocated P500 million to provide a one-time P3,000 fuel subsidy for farmers and fishers who have their machinery and boats registered. The latter should have boats not exceeding three metric tons in order to qualify.

Diesel prices increased by P0.95 per liter this week while gasoline rose by P0.40 per liter. Oil firms raised pump prices last week by P1.10 per liter for gasoline, P1.55 for diesel, and P1.40 for kerosene.

The Bicolano lawmaker appealed to the DA to give time for farmers and fishers to register their equipment as the department finalizes its guidelines for the subsidy.

“Bigyan po sana ng DA ng pagkakataon na makapagrehistro ang ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda sa RSBSA habang wala pang pinal na alituntunin sa fuel subsidy,” he said.

“At kapag nagsimula na ang pamimigay ng subsidy, gamitin po sana ng DA ang latest na listahan ng rehistro para walang mapagkaitan at mapag-iwanan,” he added.

Lee also urged the DA to consider giving another round of fuel subsidy in the second half of the year if fuel prices continue to soar.

“Sa dalas at laki ng pagtaas ng presyo ng mga produktong petrolyo, hindi sapat ang one-time P3,000 na fuel subsidy,” he stressed.

“Habang hindi pa humuhupa ang oil price hike ay pag-aralan sana ng DA ang posibilidad na makapagbigay ng isa pang round ng fuel subsidy bago matapos ang taon para maibsan ang pasanin ng ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda, at mabawasan kahit paano ang kanilang pangamba na wala silang panggastos lalo na kung may magkasakit sa pamilya.”

“Kapag nasuportahan natin ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga nasa vulnerable sectors, kapag natulungan natin ang mga magsasaka at mangingisda na mapaunlad ang kanilang kabuhayan at ang agrikultura, siguradong magiging Winner Tayo Lahat,” he added.

During the past budget deliberations in Congress, Lee persistently called on the House leadership to provide additional budget to update and streamline the effectivity of RSBSA and for the swift delivery of fuel subsidies to farmers and fishermen.