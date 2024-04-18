Lacuna shuns motorcycle clamping

The local government of Manila on Wednesday announced that it has halted the implementation of a recent city ordinance directing the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) to clamping illegally-parked motorcycles.

In a social media post, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said that she has stopped the motorcycle clamping in the city as they have received reports and complaints that the ordinance was not being implemented properly.

She explained that the ordinance — the Manila City Ordinance 8998 — is in accordance with the agreement of the mayors in different cities of Metro Manila with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to ensure smooth traffic on the national roads and Mabuhay Lane.

“I immediately assigned MTPB chief Director Dennis Viaje to investigate the said complaints and I remind everyone that formal announcements about new policies in our city can only be found on the Manila Public Information Office Facebook Page or my official Facebook Page Dra. Honey Lacuna,” Lacuna said.

“I encourage everyone to help me and our City Government in beautifying and repairing our beloved Manila. Join me in making sure that every Manilenyo continues to feel safe,” she added.