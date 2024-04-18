J.P. Morgan, ASSIST launch green skills training program to combat climate change, unemployment crisis in Phl

J.P. Morgan, in collaboration with the Asia Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable Transformation (ASSIST), launches “Project sustainABILITY”, a pioneering initiative aimed at addressing the critical challenges posed by climate change and unemployment in the Philippines. The event, attended by officials and high-level representatives from TESDA, national government agencies, and key stakeholders from various industry sectors was held at a hotel in Taguig City.

Recognizing the Philippines' vulnerability to climate change despite the enactment of the Green Jobs Act (RA 10771) in April 2016, challenges persisted, especially in technical and vocational education and training institutes lacking essential green curricula. Thus, the project aims to develop industry relevant green skills curriculum to bridge the green job skills gap.

"We are thrilled to launch Project sustainABILITY, a groundbreaking initiative that not only addresses the pressing issues of climate change but also tackles unemployment head-on. In collaboration with J.P. Morgan and our valued partners, ASSIST, together with J.P. Morgan is taking a huge step to help bridge the green job skills gap in the Philippines. By focusing on key sectors and providing hands-on learning experiences, Project sustainABILITY aims to empower students and instructors, creating a ripple effect of positive change. This initiative underscores the power of collaboration and collective action in building a sustainable and resilient future. Together, we are making strides toward a greener, more prosperous Philippines," said Francis Macatulad, Program Director of ASSIST.

“Through our partnership with ASSIST and project sustainABILITY, we remain committed to not only developing industry relevant curricula that effectively bridges the job skills gap, but also to transition to a green economy and a more sustainable future that is inclusive and resilient to the climate crisis,” said Carlos Ma. G. Mendoza, J.P. Morgan Philippines Senior Country Officer.

Over the next two years, Project sustainABILITY will focus on critical sectors such as construction, automotive, metals, engineering, agriculture, fishery, and forestry. ASSIST will provide comprehensive training for both students and instructors, emphasizing hands-on learning experiences.

The project also aims to empower students to secure green jobs in these sectors while enabling Technical-Vocational Institutes’ (TVIs) instructors to independently deliver green skills training, guiding students toward promising employment opportunities. The project will train 12,000 students and 750 instructors. Through this initiative, the beneficiaries will gain valuable career exposure and the instructors will enhance their teaching and career guidance abilities on green skills. There will also be 20 functional career guidance offices at TVIs that will become operational.

Project activities and strategies are already underway as ASSIST collaborates with national and local government agencies, various Philippine trade associations, and industry partners from different sectors to maximize reach and impact.