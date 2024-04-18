That’s why they’re called freak accidents — they’re out of the ordinary and totally unexpected, but they can inflict pain as much as your run-of-the-mill mishaps.

When two motorcycle riders collide with each other at high speed, the crash may result in cuts, bruises, fractures, and other bodily harm. In Bongao, Tawi-Tawi last month, however, a rider who was rammed by another motorcycle suffered a bizarre injury.

The force of the impact caused the helmet-less rider’s eye to pop out of its socket, GMA News 24 Oras Weekend reported. He and his child, who was also injured, were rushed to the hospital.

In the USA, on New Year’s Day 2023, American actor Jeremy Renner’s one eye also popped out of its socket when a 6,500-kilo snow plow ran him over.

It was a different injury for a 68-year-old Peruvian woman who swallowed what she thought was a bone while eating pork rinds or chicharon in February, CBS News reported.

When Celia Tello vomited blood, she knew it was serious and went to the hospital.

An X-ray of Tello’s neck showed a foreign object piercing one carotid artery that supplied blood to the head and neck. It was causing the bleeding inside her throat.

Doctors immediately performed an emergency operation on the older woman as a blood clot could reach her brain and cause complications that could be life-threatening.

Surgeon Diego Cuipal and his colleagues successfully removed the nail stuck in her throat. Tello survived and her wound eventually healed.

“We were able to isolate the affected artery, and we repaired it by sectioning it, and we joined a healthy artery with another