Guillou to fuel Swedish club attack

Philippine national women’s football team member Katrina Guillou is tipped to sharpen the attacks of Hammarby Fotboll in the Damallsvenskan league in Sweden.

Hammarby Fotboll sporting director Johan Lager said Guillou’s attacking process will be crucial to their campaign this season, especially with the injuries that they have.

“With the injuries that we have had in the pre-season, the competition has decreased somewhat in the offensive positions. It feels very good to bring in Katrina, who we have faced many times in recent years and who has created a lot of chaos for us,” Lager said, referring to the Filipina booter who saw action in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand last year.

“It suited both parties with a shorter agreement until the summer and we feel ready for the spring season.”

Guillou last played for Piteå IF from 2021 to 2023 where she banged in 12 goals in 61 appearances.

The forward from Washington DC will make her debut for the club on Sunday against Kristianstads DFF at the Kristianstads Fotbollsarena in Kristianstad, Sweden.

Guillou, who last played for the Philippines in a friendly match against South Korea two weeks ago, is excited to make her mark for her new club.

“I like running in behind. I do a bit of combination plays. Also, willing to do a little bit of the dirty work,” said Guillou, who scored 12 goals in 37 appearances for the Filipinas.

“Anything to help the team win.”