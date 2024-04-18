First Lady Liza Marcos: VP Sara already a "bad shot"

First Lady Liza Marcos admitted that she had ill feelings for Vice President Sara Duterte for attending a rally where the latter's father — former president Rodrigo Duterte — launched numerous tirades against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. over various issues.

In a video teaser for “TUNE in kay Tunying,” the First Lady said the Vice President is already on a "bad shot" when the Vice President went to the prayer rally against the charter change in Davao City, where her father accused the chief executive of using illegal drugs.

“She already had a bad shot for me. I mean, for me, I was offended because my husband will do everything to protect you,” Araneta-Marcos said.

"You ran together (during the 2022 national elections), right? We'll rise together again. If you go to a rally and they call your president 'inebriated,' aren't you going to laugh? Is that right? Even (former Vice President) Leni (Robredo) never did that," Araneta-Marcos added.

This added fuel to the fire after a 21-second video clip that went viral online showed that Duterte allegedly walked out of the venue after Marcos only shook hands with another person while ignoring the former.

A text graphic that showed “Bastusan na” or roughly “They are now rude to one another” appeared.

The person who posted the video claims that Marcos disregarded the standard procedure by failing to greet the Vice President, which caused her to leave. The uploader further asserted that the event took place following the President's return from the US tripartite summit.