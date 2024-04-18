DSWD takes step in digital transformation

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has taken a significant step in its comprehensive digital transformation strategy with the commencement of a 5-day training workshop at Harold's Hotel in Quezon City from 15 to 19 April.

"Digital transformation is no longer a luxury but a necessity. This training represents a crucial step in ensuring our teams are equipped with tools and the right skills to use them effectively. Our goal is to make social welfare services more accessible, transparent, and responsive to the needs of the Filipino people," DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said as he emphasized the critical role of digital skills in modernizing social welfare services.

The workshop's focus is on enhancing the data skills of DSWD employees through the use of Tableau, a cutting-edge business intelligence tool.

It is a key component of the broader Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) Empowerment agenda of the agency.

This agenda, championed by Gatchalian, is aimed at equipping the DSWD with the necessary digital tools and skills to better serve the Filipino people.

Tableau, a renowned business intelligence tool, is set to drive how DSWD operates.

With its robust data visualization capabilities, Tableau enables users to swiftly transform raw data into intuitive graphs and dashboards.

This skill set is not just a tool but a crucial asset for DSWD, enhancing its decision-making processes and enabling a more agile response to social welfare needs.

DSWD Chief Information Officer, Assistant Secretary Julius Gorospe, detailed the workshop's impact.

"By learning how to use business intelligence tools, our offices can leverage real-time data to drive better decisions, streamline operations, and ultimately provide superior service to our beneficiaries. This is a key milestone in our journey towards a fully digital future," Assistant Secretary Gorospe explained.

The training is part of DSWD's initiative to foster an environment of continuous improvement and innovation.

"This training is not just about learning a tool. It's about embracing a culture of data-driven decision-making that aligns with our commitment to transparency and accountability to those we serve," Information and Communications Technology Management (ICTMS) Director Christian Joseph M. Regunay said, affirming the statement of the chief information officer.

The training is led by a panel of esteemed resource speakers, each a recognized industry expert in their respective fields.

These speakers include William Chong, Regional Sales Director of Quandantics of Malaysia; Charles Ty, account executive of Tableau; and Michael Anthony Labrador, Information Technology Officer.

Their expertise and insights will undoubtedly enrich the learning experience for all participants.

DSWD officials who attended the project kickoff were Social Welfare Institutional Development Bureau (SWIDB) Director Atty. Justin Caesar Anthony Batocabe; Deputy Program Manager for Support under the 4Ps National Program Management Office (NPMO) Monica Shayne Ann Purugganan; and Officer-in-Charge for the Data Management Division of the Information and Communications Technology Management Service, Sheen Care.

The ICT Empowerment agenda is designed to enhance the capabilities of DSWD staff through advanced technologies and training, promoting efficiency and enabling more strategic use of information.

The agenda supports Secretary Gatchalian's vision of a digitally empowered department that can adapt to the evolving demands of public service in the Philippines.

This initiative highlights the Department's commitment to using technology to improve its services and sets a standard for digital excellence in government operations. It aims to improve every facet of social welfare delivery.