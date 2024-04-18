DOJ, private institution launch Project ARTE to upskill female PDLs at CIW

A partnership was forged between the Department of Justice (DOJ) and a private institution for the launching of Project Arts, Crafts, and E-Commerce, also known as Project ARTE, to help improve the technical skills of female Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW).

The program partners for a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with DOJ and CIW with Zarah Juan, Mark Bumgarner, Strokes, Halohalo, Zalora, Pinay Girl Boss, Huawei, Smart, and Lazada for the implementation of the project gearing towards the upskilling PDLs, providing them with long-term means of livelihood to sustain their essential needs.

The six-page MOU stated that the DOJ will continuously formulate policies and roadmaps for the efficient implementation of Project ARTE.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) shall facilitate the prioritization and identification of correctional facilities for the initial launch of Project ARTE, as well as the selection of qualified PDLs who will become beneficiaries of the project.

Meanwhile, the roles and contributions of the partners of the program include training PDLs to attain long-term means of livelihood such as, but not limited to, bag-making, make-up, designing, arts and entrepreneurship.

Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez said Project ARTE aims to lead PDLs to a better quality of life by "upskilling and empowering women PDLs to become more entrepreneurial and capable of navigating e-commerce."

"We are not only empowering them to build better futures for themselves but also contributing to the overall economic growth and development of our society," Gutierrez said.

She further expressed her appreciation to the team behind the transformative livelihood program "for their commitment and dedication to a vital cause."

"Together, we can make a difference and build a brighter future for all," concluded Gutierrez.