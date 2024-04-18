DOH vaccinates over 940K children in BARMM

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday said it has already vaccinated over 940,000 children in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) against measles and rubella.

As of 16 April, a total of 944,595 children in BARMM have already been vaccinated against measles and rubella.

The DOH is pushing to vaccinate at least 1.3 million children in BARMM in April.

This is following the alarming surge in measles cases with 77 percent of cases in the Philippines being reported in the region.

The DOH has logged 1,627 cases of measles-rubella in the country, with four deaths recorded.