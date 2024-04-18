DMW: No OFW hurt following Japan quake

No Filipinos were hurt following the 6.6-magnitude earthquake that rocked the two prefectures in western Japan late Wednesday evening, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Thursday.

"Initial assessments indicate no reports of injuries or deaths involving our OFW," DMW said.

"Nevertheless, [Migrant Workers Offices] (MWOs) Tokyo and Osaka will continue monitoring the situation and work closely with the Consulate General in Osaka and the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo," it added.

The DMW said it is reaching out, through its MWOs, to employers and companies in the Ehime and Kochi prefectures to ensure the condition and safety of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

MWO-Osaka issued Advisory No. 04-2024, reminding Supervising Organizations and Principals to monitor the condition of OFWs in their jurisdictions and report any incidents involving Filipino workers that the tremor may have caused.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the quake's epicenter is at the Bungo Suido channel, south of Osaka.

The quake did not cause a tsunami but tremors of magnitudes 1 to 4 were detected in the surrounding Shikoku, Kyushu, Chugoku regions of southwest Honshu, Japan's main island.

Meanwhile, eight people were reported injured following the quake.