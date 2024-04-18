DMW confirms 3 Filipinos dead in Dubai flooding

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Thursday confirmed that three Filipinos died during the flooding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a tweet, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdad said two OFWs died due to suffocation inside their vehicle during the flood.

Meanwhile, the third victim died due to major injuries sustained from an accident when his vehicle fell into a sinkhole at the height of the flooding.

"DMA Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac and the entire DMW family offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families and relatives of our departed OFWs," DMW said.

It added that Migrant Workers Offices and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are working closely to provide all assistance to the families of three OFWs.

The UAE saw its heaviest rainfall on record on Wednesday, which caused severe flooding and disrupted operations at one of the world's busiest airports.

On the other hand, flash flooding in neighboring Oman killed at least 20 persons.