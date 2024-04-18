DFA verifying ‘death’ of 2 Pinoys in UAE

The Department of Foreign Affairs is verifying reports that two Filipino nationals tragically lost their lives in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as a result of being electrocuted.

According to DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai is verifying the reports with members of the Filipino community.

He, however, said the two Filipinos reportedly electrocuted in Dubai appear to have had no connection to the record-breaking storm that caused massive flash floods in the United Arab Emirates.

“Still verifying. Looks like they are not flood-related,” De Vega told DAILY TRIBUNE in a text message.

In an exclusive interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Straight Talk, Consul General Marford Angeles said they were also verifying reports that two Filipinos had died.

Meanwhile, no Filipinos were affected in the 6.6-magnitude quake that hit Japan.