DFA verifies reports of 2 Filipinos electrocuted in Dubai

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is verifying reports that two Filipino nationals tragically lost their lives in Dubai as a result of being electrocuted.

According to DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai is actively verifying these reports with members of the Filipino community.

He, however, said that the two Filipinos reportedly electrocuted in Dubai appear to have had no connection to the record-breaking storm that caused massive flash floods in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Still verifying. Looks like they are not flood-related," De Vega told DAILY TRIBUNE in a text message.

If the reports are confirmed, he affirmed that the Philippine government is prepared to repatriate their remains.