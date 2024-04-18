Datu injury fires up Belga

Veteran big man Beau Belga takes it upon himself to play the role of main offensive option for Rain or Shine.

With a depleted frontline in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup, Belga has picked up his scoring averaging 16.5 points per game.

His consistent production on offense keyed in Rain or Shines’ resurgence after a flat start in its campaign.

Belga dropped a new career-high 28 points on a sweet 12-of-17 shooting from the field in the Elasto Painters’ 115-105 win over NorthPort Wednesday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The 15-year pro attributed the spike in his scoring output to the absence of rookie Keith Datu, who is still recovering from a knee injury.

“Since Keith went down with an injury, I took it upon myself to exert my presence more on offense,” Belga said.

“In our first few games, I was just passing the ball to my teammates. If I have a chance, if I have (an opportunity) on offense, that’s when I’d take it.”

Belga’s numbers which include averages of 8.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists as well as his leadership propelled Rain to five straight wins for a 5-4 win-loss record, boosting the team’s chances of securing a playoffs seat.

“I embraced that scoring role since Keith got injured. Magbabakaw na ako,” he quipped.

“I’m now taking 16, 17 shots in the game. That’s rare for me in my 15 years here in the PBA. Usually, 11, 10 (shots) max but this conference I’m taking more,” added Belga, whose 13 rebounds last game was one shy of setting a new personal-best.

Belga last normed with double digits in points was back in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season where he averaged 10.9 points per outing.

Other than his consistent scoring, Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao also commended Belga’s leadership inside the court and plotting out game strategies.

“Ever since he’s always been very vocal. Sometimes, I do reprimand him. Although he’s very vocal, sometimes, he doesn’t even follow what he’s saying. I encourage all my players to be vocal but they should do what they preach,” Guiao said.

“Beau’s presence is big, especially to our young players. They get to understand how to play in our team. Beau knows all of that and he also knows me well. So, I let him coach the team inside the court although if I don’t like what I see inside I’ll tell him right away,” he added.

“But if what they’re doing is good, I just let them do their thing.”