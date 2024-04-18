Dangerous heat index expected in 18 areas

Eighteen areas in the country are expected to feel on Thursday a dangerous 'init factor' of 42°C and above, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The municipality of Aborlan in Palawan is expected to have the highest heat index, climaxing at 45°C.

Three areas are forecast to have a heat index of 44°C: Dagupan City in Pangasinan, Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, and Catarman in Northern Samar.

Meanwhile, seven areas are projected to reach a temperature of 43°C: Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, Isabela State University Echague in Isabela, Ambulong in Tanauan, Batangas, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, Iloilo City and Dumangas in Iloilo, and Guiuan in Eastern Samar.

Moreover, 42°C is also expected to hit seven areas: Mariano Marcos State University in Batac, Ilocos Norte, Bacnotan in La Union, Aparri in Cagayan. Sangley Point in Cavite, Coron in Palawan, Virac (Synop) in Catanduanes, and Roxas City in Capiz.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad have the lowest heat index peaking at 28°C and 27°C respectively.

The heat index, as defined by PAGASA, is the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

The public is encouraged to take preventive measures against heat-related illnesses, whose symptoms include sweating heavily, exhaustion, dizziness, blacking out, vomiting, a feeling of nausea, and weakness despite a fast pulse.

PAGASA urges people to limit time spent outdoors, drink plenty of water, and wear protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.