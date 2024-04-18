Creamline breezes past Choco Mucho, strengthens semis bid

Creamline solidified its bid in the semifinals after demolishing Choco Mucho in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19, in front of 17,396 spectators on Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Bea De Leon turned up the heat to deliver the crucial points in the third set as the Cool Smashers finished the game in just an hour and 28 minutes of action.

De Leon logged nine points, including four of Creamline's last eight points as the Cool Smashers improved to 8-2, and dismantled themselves in a four-way logjam with Petro Gazz, Chery Tiggo, and PLDT who all hold a 7-2 record.

Tots Carlos remained consistent as the Cool Smashers' offensive leader after exploding with 21 points from 18 attacks and three blocks for the team.

Decorated spiker Alyssa Valdez chipped in 11 points and 10 excellent digs while Jeannette Panaga served as a brick wall for the Cool Smashers with 16 block attempts, along with her 11-point contribution.

Meanwhile, Choco Mucho suffered from Kat Tolentino's absence as Sisi Rondina's 17-point performance is just not enough to notch a win against its sister team.