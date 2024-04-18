China tells Australia it ‘poses no threat’

Australia’s defense plan is no longer focused on protecting itself from invaders but from China choking its access to trade and shipping.

“We are a maritime trading island nation,” Defense Minister Richard Marles said Wednesday in Canberra.

“The invasion of Australia is an unlikely prospect in any scenario, precisely because so much damage can be done to our country by an adversary without ever having to step foot on Australian soil,” he said.

At the center of the strategy is developing a fleet of stealthy nuclear-powered submarines, tripling key missile capabilities and developing a large surface combatant fleet.

“Having the most capable Navy in our history will be at the heart of our projection and our strategy of denial,” Marles said.

China insisted Wednesday that it “poses no threat” to any country, after Australia’s first National Defense Strategy reveals focus on deterring Beijing’s “coercive tactics.”

“China poses no threat to any country,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, urging Canberra to “refrain from making accusations against China at every turn.”