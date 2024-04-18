CEB, MIAA install mobile lightning shelters at NAIA T3

In order to improve the operational resilience and guarantee the safety of travelers and airport staff in the event of a Red Lightning Alert (RLA), Cebu Pacific (CEB) and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) have partnered to install mobile lightning shelters at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

Five (5) lightning shelters are to be installed by CEB; two (2) of these have already been placed in the terminal's remote parking area, and one (1) is at Ramp 2.

By the end of April, the airline anticipates having installed every lightning shelter unit.

Furthermore, the shelters were positioned in strategic locations to accelerate flight recoveries and restarts after RLA approval and make it easier for ramp staff to reach their assigned aircraft.

Along with this effort, CEB provided their ramp workers with Bluetooth headsets, which shield them from lightning strikes and make it easier for them to move around while an RLA is in place.

"Consistently ensuring safety and expressing care for our stakeholders has always been Cebu Pacific's top priority. Our lightning shelters and wireless headsets don't only mitigate the impact of lightning alerts on our operations, but they also help safeguard the welfare of NAIA ground personnel during the monsoon season," said Lei Apostol, CEB Vice President for Customer Service Operations.

"This will ultimately allow us to recover from flight delays and cancellations at a much faster rate, ensuring the least disruptions to our passengers affected by Red Lightning Alerts," she adds.

Eric Ines, General Manager of MIAA, lauded CEB for taking the initiative to ensure stakeholder safety in advance of the lightning season.

"These initiatives are aligned with our objective to promote ramp safety at all times. We look forward to more partnerships with Cebu Pacific," said Ines.

RLAs are advisories that the local airport authority issues, suspending all aircraft movements and ground operations at the airport.

An RLA is raised whenever a thunderstorm is predicted to occur five (5) kilometers or less from the airfield.