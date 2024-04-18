Cagayan Valley farmers receive land titles, support services

Thousands of farmers from the Cagayan Valley region received land titles and various support services as Vice President Sara Duterte led the distribution of 1,117 certificates of landownership award/emancipation patent (CLOA/EP), formally turned over infrastructure facilities worth P263,800,000, and a total of P23,639,500 in value of farm machinery and equipment on Wednesday, 17 April 2024, held at F. L. Dy Coliseum, San Fermin, Cauayan City, Isabela.

Duterte said this undertaking is for God's glory, for the country, and for the Filipino family.

Accompanying the Vice President in the distribution of the 1,117 CLOAs were Senator Imee Marcos and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III.

The landholding covers a total of 1,416.35 hectares of agricultural lands that will benefit 901 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino.

Of the 1,117 land titles, 620 are electronic titles issued under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling Projects (SPLIT Project), and 497 CLOAs issued under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

Willy Fableo, one of the ARB recipients from Jones, Isabela, said that it is very fulfilling to finally own the land he was tilling for 15 years.

"I am very delighted that the land is now titled under my name. The farm machinery provided to us by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) will also be a big help in making our farms more productive," he said.

About P230 million worth of infrastructure facilities were turned over to the province of Isabela, comprising 17 farm-to-market roads with a P33.8 million bridge project, and a P15 million road project in Cagayan.

In addition to these, 80 farm machinery and equipment were also provided to 23 ARB organizations in the region, benefitting 3,105 farmer-beneficiaries.

Earlier, two (2) Rain Collectors (Sinakan and Nakanmuan Rain Collectors) worth P7,000,000.00 were turned over by the DAR Regional Office, in partnership with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to the Municipal Government of Sabtang, Batanes.

The event, with the theme "Pavvurulun anna Pappabalo" also gave recognition to the regional directors, heads of different national government agencies (NGAs), attached agencies of NGAs, Government and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs), local government units (LGUs) for their outstanding contributions in the successful implementation of CARP in Region 2.