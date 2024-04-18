Bong Go encourages Filipinos to prioritize health, avail gov't medical assistance

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, as Chair of the Senate Health Committee and principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, was invited by the Department of Health to attend the opening of the 163rd Malasakit Center at Ospital ng Muntinlupa on Wednesday, 17 April. This marks a significant expansion of the program aimed at streamlining medical assistance for the underprivileged.

The Malasakit Centers program, an initiative of Go, brings together various government agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the DOH, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, in a single location to facilitate more convenient access to medical assistance programs.

"Nakita ko sa Davao (City) noon, nakapila sa bangketa. Pumipila 5:00 AM po sa PCSO para humingi ng tulong. Hihingi ng financial assistance, bibigyan ng limang libo ‘yung pasyente. Pero 5:00 a.m. pa lang, nakapila na ‘yan d’yan. Nagmamakaawa. Humingi ng tulong. Naisip ko, pera naman po ng taumbayan ‘yan, bakit kailangan pa nilang maghirap para humingi ng tulong pampagamot," Go shared.

"Diyan ko po naisipan ang Malasakit Center. Kaya natin nilagay sa isang kwarto po, sa isang opisina sa loob ng hospital. ‘Yung PhilHealth, PCSO, DOH at DSWD. Para hindi na sila lumabas at pumunta sa mga opisina para humingi ng tulong," he stated.

Given these realizations, Go pushed for the establishment of Malasakit centers in 2018 and was later institutionalized into law under Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, when he became senator. This law requires all Department of Health-run hospitals and Philippine General Hospital to establish their own Malasakit Center, with the option available to other public hospitals that meet certain operational standards in accordance with the law.

Currently, Malasakit Centers are distributed nationwide, with 91 in Luzon, 30 in Visayas, and 42 in Mindanao, including 32 in the National Capital Region with two in Muntinlupa City alone. The other Malasakit Center in the city is at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

“Tuluy-tuloy lang ang programang ito dahil hindi natin dapat pinahihirapan ang mga pasyente. Dapat tulungan natin sila para hindi na sila pumipila sa iba’t ibang ahensya para makahingi ng tulong mula sa gobyerno,” explained Go.

"Huwag na ‘yung sila pa ang lalapit sa atin para magmakaawang humingi ng tulong. Tulungan natin ang mga mahihirap, sino ba naman ang magtutulungan kung ‘di tayo po kapwa natin mga Pilipino. At ‘yung mga helpless, hopeless na umaasa po sa gobyerno, sila po ang dapat nating unahin," he added.

According to DOH, the centers have collectively assisted over ten million Filipinos so far.

During the center's launch, Senator Go distributed assistance to 690 hospital staff and 400 patients, such as snacks, grocery packs, vitamins, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There were also select recipients of bicycles, shoes, mobile phones, and watches.

Additionally, Go urged concerned agencies during his visit to extend further assistance to indigent patients to help them with their medical needs.

The event also served as a platform for Senator Go to express gratitude to local officials, including Mayor Ruffy Biazon and Vice Mayor Temy Simundac, as well as DOH officials and the hospital staff whose efforts were crucial to the successful launch.

“Tayo po ay nagpapasalamat sa pagbubukas ng Malasakit Center. Isa po ito sa mga inaantabayanan nating mga kababayan na serbisyo mula sa national government. At tayo po ay (may) malaking utang na loob sa ating bisita na siyang mismong instrumento sa pagtatatag ng Malasakit Center dito sa Muntinlupa,” Mayor Biazon said, referring to Senator Go.

“Ngayon, ating pinagmamalaking tanggapin, ang kaniyang dinala dito na Malasakit Center. Siya po ay isang man of action, siya po ay simpleng probinsyano, tunay na may tapang at malasakit. At habang siya ay nasa Senado, sinisigurado niya na ang gobyerno ay patuloy na na makapaghatid ng serbisyong nararapat sa Pilipino,” Biazon continued.

Senator Go emphasized the importance of continued support for healthcare improvements to ensure more Filipinos benefit from public health services. He also reiterated his commitment to supporting other initiatives such as the establishment of more Super Health Centers to bring primary care closer to communities, as well as Regional Specialty Centers to bring specialized medical services to all regions nationwide.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide including one in Muntinlupa City. He explained that these centers are designed to decongest hospitals and mitigate worsening health concerns at the grassroots through early disease detection, primary care under the Universal Health Care program, and medical consultations covered by PhilHealth.

Go is also the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. These facilities will focus on providing advanced medical care for specific conditions, thereby enhancing the capacity to offer specialized treatment and cater to the complex health needs of Filipinos.

“Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo,” said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

After the Malasakit Center launch, Senator Go, then proceeded to help displaced workers in the city. He also went to assist fire victims in the cities of Pasay and Manila.