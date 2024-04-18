BOC-NAIA seizes P218-M worth of illegal drugs from Zimbabwe

The woman who claimed ownership of four parcels containing more than 32 kilograms of suspected shabu from Zimbabwe is currently under the custody of NAIA PDEA-IADITG.

The Bureau of Customs Port of NAIA (BOC-NAIA) reported that the woman claiming the package with a large quantity of shabu was arrested on Wednesday evening at a warehouse in NAIA Complex, Pasay City.

The BOC-NAIA said that following a physical inspection and x-ray examination, the Port of NAIA and NAIA-PDEA found out that the four parcels that were supposed to be standard machinery mufflers actually contained a total of 32.13 kg of suspected shabu, with an estimated value of P218,484,000.

According to the claimant's defense, her boss simply instructed her to retrieve the said packages from Zimbabwe.

The authorities are still investigating who was involved in the attempt to smuggle illegal drugs into the country.

The suspect is accused of breaking RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.