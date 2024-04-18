BINI’s Jhoanna still dreams of being a broadcast journalist

It was in sixth grade when Robles dreamt of becoming a broadcast journalist, and all throughout high school, she was winning numerous inter-school competitions in radio broadcasting.

However, her broadcast journalism dreams were put to a halt when she received a call from Star Hunt to become a member of BINI.

Despite the demanding responsibilities that come with being a part of a girl group, Robles has always wanted to become a broadcast journalist.

As she received a grand opportunity to become a Star Patroller, Robles made sure that she was involved in the process. From writing her own script to editing her report, the talented and determined BINI leader will always be thankful for the experience.

“Sabi ko, ‘Ay, kung mabibigyan po ako ng chance, pagsasabayin ko po ito sa BINI, kahit mahirap (I said, 'If I'm given the chance, I'll juggle this with BINI, even if it's difficult’),” Robles mentioned as she was told to continue pursuing her dreams.

While she would be focusing more on her duties and responsibilities as the leader of the phenomenal girl group, Robles has set her eyes on what’s yet to come.

“Focus muna talaga sa BINI, pero after BINI, alam ko po talaga na ito po ‘yung gusto kong gawin,” Robles added.

Robles also took the opportunity to express her gratitude towards their dedicated fanbase: “Gusto ko lang din po magpasalamat sa lahat po ng Blooms na nagpa-sold out po ng aming three-day first-ever solo concert na ‘BINIverse.’”

Following her Star Patroller stint, entertainment journalist MJ Felipe commended the BINI leader for a job well done.

“Good job @bini_jhoanna – not just for being our guest star patrol anchor but also working on your own VO story yesterday,” Felipe said in a tweet in X.

“I hope the experience brought back to life the journalist in you. It may have paused for now because of a bigger calling to be a stellar member of BINI, but just remember that our doors are always open,” Felipe added.

Amy Perez, a television and radio presenter, also congratulated Robles.

“Happy na naging part ako ng iyong journey! Proud of you Jhoanna,” Perez said, hopeful that she could work with Robles in a morning show soon.

Journalist Miguel Dumaual also applauded the rising star: “Now the world knows your passion and excellence not just as a performer and BINI’s leader, but also as a trained journalist.”

Indeed, holding the microphone is where Jhoanna Robles feels most comfortable, whether performing with her group or anchoring on TV.

“Wag niyong susukuan mga pangarap niyo, lahat posible (Never give up on your dreams, everything is possible),” Robles posted on X as she thanked Blooms once again for their unwavering support.