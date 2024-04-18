Batangas prosecution finds probable cause vs 20 jueteng personnel

The provincial prosecutor of Batangas City after a thorough investigation found probable cause against 20 jueteng personnel who were earlier arrested by the Batangas National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-Batangas) for their involvement in illegal gambling operations in the province.

In a four-page inquest resolution signed and dated 12 April, the prosecution recommends the filing of information against the arrested personnel, "Finding the warrantless arrest of herein respondents valid, coupled with the evidence at hand, undersigned finds probable cause for Violation of Section 2 (f) in relation to Sections 3 (b) and 4 of the Republic Act No. 9287."

The bail recommended for each of those inquested was P48,000.

Those inquested were arrested by the agents of the NBI following a raid on 11 April 2024, around 10:45 a.m. in Barangay Poblacion, Lobo, Batangas, wherein respondents were in a building where an illegal numbers game called jueteng is being operated.

The NBI-Batangas operatives alleged that respondents were "Tagapagsulong" or personnel.

Found in the area were various gambling paraphernalia such as STL Collection Report Forms (lastillas) and cash.

The respondents were apprised of their rights under the law but opted not to waive the provisions of Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code.

The respondents are detained at the NBI Regional Office in Barangay Marawoy, Lipa City.

The resolution stated that although the allegations classified respondents either as cabo, cobrador/collector, and tagapagsulong, it finds them as personnel and staff of the illegal numbers game.

It further stated that Section 2 (f) of the Republic Act No. 9287 defines a personnel or staff as any person who acts in the interest of the maintainer, manager, or operator, such as but not limited to, an accountant, cashier, checker, guard, runner, table manager, usher, watcher or any personnel performing similar functions in a building, structure, vessel or any other place where an illegal numbers game is operated.

Section 3 (b) of the law penalizes with imprisonment of six years and one day to eight years if the person acts as a personnel or staff of an illegal numbers game operation.

"Clearly, herein respondents were all in one place watching and observing the conduct of illegal numbers game called jueteng. Gambling paraphernalia such as collection report form and bet money were confiscated in their possession which is prima facie evidence of any offense covered by R. A. 9287," the resolution explained.

It added that STL operation has been suspended in the province of Batangas since 14 March 2024, the question of whether or not the respondents are authorized STL personnel is immaterial.

Thus, the prosecutor said it finds probable cause for Violation of Section 2 (f) in relation to Section 3 (b) and Section 4 of R. A. 9287 against the respondents.

The complaint was filed by NBI-Batangas agents John Erwin Marasigan, Christ Edgardo Anonuevo, Denver Louie Cabaluna, and Van Russell Catapang.