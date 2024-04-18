Applications now open for JPEPA nurse and certified careworker positions

The recruitment is now ongoing for the forthcoming batch of candidates for nurse and certified careworker under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA).

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) of the Philippines, in cooperation with the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS), is accepting applications to fill in the 50 nurse (Kangoshi) and 300 careworker (Kaigofukushishi) positions bound for Japan.

Accepted candidates will undergo Japanese language training for six months in the Philippines and six months in Japan, prior to their three to four years of work term at Japanese hospitals and caregiving facilities. Japanese language training fee is free of charge and daily living allowance will be provided for the whole duration of the language training.

Candidates are encouraged to eventually obtain the Japanese license for Kangoshi and Kaigofukushishi to give them the opportunity for longer employment terms in Japan.

The deadline for submission of online applications is on 10 May 2024.

For application details, please refer to the following DMW announcement webpage: https://dmw.gov.ph/resources/dsms/DMW/Externals/2024/RSF-240007-2024.pdf