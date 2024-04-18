Aldeguer gets surprise visit from Jerusalem

Melvin Jerusalem, the country’s lone world champion, paid homage to a revered Filipino boxing personality a few days ago in Cebu City.

The reigning World Boxing Council minimumweight king went to see Antonio L. Aldeguer, who used to run the ALA Boxing Club that operated for almost four decades.

Before transferring to JC Mananquil’s SanMan Boxing, Jerusalem fought under the ALA banner with Edito “Ala” Villamor as his lead trainer.

Jerusalem, a native of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, was accompanied by his cornerman Michael Domingo during the meeting with Aldeguer last Tuesday.

Like Jerusalem, Domingo also fought under the ALA stable during his heyday.

“Thank you so much to sir ALA, our second father here in Cebu who always supports boxers. Thank you for the advice. I am so grateful,” Jerusalem wrote in social media account.

Aside from Jerusalem, other ALA punchers who became world champions include four-division titleholder Donnie Nietes, Gerry Peñalosa, Mark Magsayo, Malcolm Tunacao, Joma Gamboa, Merlito Sabillo and Milan Melindo.

Jerusalem won the WBC 105-lb crown last 31 March in Nagoya where he carved out a tough split decision over defending champion Yudai Shigeoka, who suffered knockdowns each in the third and sixth rounds.

Next up for Jerusalem is a defense of the title in July, possibly in Japan.