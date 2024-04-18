AirAsia flies diplomats to Boracay for international forum

AirAsia Philippines is honored to be the official airline of choice for the three-day international business forum and diplomatic visit of ambassadors from Asean and other Asian countries to the island paradise of Boracay.

AirAsia is committed to promoting Boracay as a top destination for tourists and investors while also protecting its unspoiled natural beauty.

One of the objectives of said forum is to create a platform for international cooperation and to encourage business and travel alliances for Boracay.

Today, Thursday, 18 April, Ambassadors Abdul Melvin Castelino of Malaysia, Megawati Mana of Brunei, Agus Widjojo of Indonesia, Lai Thai Binh of Vietnam, Phan Peuv of Cambodia, Sonexay Vannayay of Laos, Imtiaz Ahmad Kazi of Pakistan, Minn-Gan Chow of Taiwan, and their staff will be traveling to Caticlan via AirAsia flight Z2217.

Forum topics

The municipal and provincial governments of Malay and Aklan respectively, corporate executives, stakeholders, and diplomats will be discussing such topics as digital marketing, sustainable tourism, and potential collaboration.

AirAsia PH CEO Ricky Isla, who is also a panelist in the business forum, expressed his excitement about the forum and the opportunity to showcase, firsthand, the wonders of Boracay to the diplomatic community.

“As an Asean carrier, AirAsia takes pride in welcoming our ambassadors to Boracay. By flying our international leaders, we hope to contribute to promoting Boracay not just as a tourist destination but also as a potential foreign investment hub. This also cements AirAsia’s position as a market leader in airline operations in Boracay,” Isla shares.

Currently, AirAsia PH flies Manila-Caticlan 9x daily, Clark-Caticlan daily and Cebu-Caticlan 3x weekly.

Preferred airline partner

“AirAsia is the preferred airline partner of guests traveling to Boracay because of its affordable fare, best deals with over 216 hotel partners through the AirAsia MOVE platform, and the world-class service it offers. All year round, the world’s best low-cost airline enjoys an average load factor of 90–95 percent, with over 300,000 seats sold in Q1 of 2024 alone. It is in fact the top-booked destination among all AirAsia routes,” Isla added.

In order to support micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, AirAsia actively promoted Boracay to leisure travelers during the pandemic by flying top-tier celebrities from the Philippines, including Ms. Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Jodi Sta Maria, Vice Ganda, Arci Munoz, Christine Reyes, and Yeng Constantino, as part of its airline of the stars campaign.