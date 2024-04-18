Abalos vows to support Basilan's journey towards peace, development

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Thursday vowed to continue to support the province of Basilan in its journey towards peace and development.

Abalos was in Sumisip, Basilan last week to join the residents in celebrating the gains of peace on their 50th anniversary and the Kalasig-Lasigan Festival.

During the event, around 300 former Abu Sayyaf members who had returned to the fold of the law were presented to him by Governor Hadjiman Hataman Salliman and Sumisip Mayor Jul-Adnan Hataman.

"Ipinatupad na ninyo ang mga programa ng pamahalaan at susunod na ang full development ng Basilan lalo na ang (bayan ng) Sumisip. Importante iyon at tutulong ako sa into," he said.

"Sa totoo lang napakaganda ng Basilan, ng Sumisip. Pero marami tayong gagawin kagaya ng mga infrastructure, airports, seaports at iyan ay ginagawa na ngayon ni Gov (Jim Salliman) at ni Mayor (Julz Hataman)," he said.

Abalos then urged the people of Basilan to continue to keep the peace and work together for the development and progress of their province.

"Peace is not just for one day, peace is a continuing process. It is about courage to face adversity and resilience to face challenges," he said.

"Naniniwala ako sa kabutihang loob ng bawat isa sa inyo para sa kapayapaan ng Basilan at ng Sumisip," Abalos said.

He also commended Mayor Hataman for steering Sumisip Municipality to greater heights of development as evidenced by the five Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) awards it received in the past years.

Abalos likewise hailed Governor Salliman for bringing peace and development in the province, having been a consistent recipient of several accolades from the national government, such as the Galing Pook Award, SGLG, and Gawad Kalasag.

Meanwhile, Gov. Salliman said: "As we reflect on our journey, let us acknowledge the challenges we've overcome, the successes we've achieved, and the unity that has strengthened us along the way."