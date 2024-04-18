3 Pinoys perish in UAE floods

Three Filipinos have lost their lives in the devastating floods that have swept through the United Arab Emirates.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Thursday night the tragic news, revealing that two female OFWs perished from suffocation inside their vehicle during the flood, while another — a male — died in a vehicular accident.

“With extreme sadness, we report the death of 3 OFWs during the flooding in UAE. Two OFWs died due to suffocation inside their vehicle during the flood. One other OFW died due to a vehicular accident. We shall provide utmost support and assistance to their families," DMW officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The victims’ next of kin have been notified, but their identities have not been released to the public.