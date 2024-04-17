Villar to gov’t: Boost livelihood of WPS residents

Senator Cynthia Villar on Wednesday urged the government to continue boosting the livelihood of residents residing near the West Philippine Sea.

She expressed hopes that the Livelihood Activities to Enhance Fisheries Yields and Economic Gains from the West Philippine Sea (LAYAG-WPS) Project recently launched by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) would address the needs of the fisherfolk in the area.

Villar touted the “LAYAG-WPS Project was the result of the dedication of our government led by the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to address some of the most important needs of our fishermen particularly in the WPS.”

Villar urged the government to continue helping the residents to sustain and increase their fishing inputs from the abundant and rich marine WPS.

“DA-BFAR designed this livelihood involvement with the vision of uplifting the socio-economic status of every Filipino fisherfolk and their communities,” she added.

The LAYAG-WPS Project was launched to equip fisherfolk with appropriate fishing gear and technology to boost their productivity in resource-rich waters.

It also intends to reduce post-harvest losses; bring government support closer to the fishing communities; encourage sustainable fisheries management anchored on applicable laws, codes, authorizations, or rules, and increase fisheries production for the country’s food sustainability.

“The project was started by the government to provide fishermen with good life, and the government also wants to guarantee the protection and welfare of every Filipino fisherman,” Villar stressed.