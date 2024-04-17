US firm points 3 Phl locations suitable for wind power dev't

To complement the country's goal of augmenting renewable energy capacity, a United States-based market research firm has pinpointed three new locations in the country that are suitable for offshore wind power development.

In a study titled "Philippine Market Movers: An Analysis of Three High Potential Areas to Accelerate the offshore wind market in the Philippines," RMI revealed that Manila Bay and Tayabas Bay, both in Luzon, and Guimaras in the Visayas, are ripe areas where developers can invest to uncover additional wind energy capacity.

These zones were selected based on crucial factors such as high wind speeds, proximity to major energy demand centers, suitable water depths, nearby assembly ports, and access to deeper waters.

The report suggested that the Manila Bay and Tayabas Bay have the potential for near-term offshore wind energy developments that could be operational by as early as 2035.

Based on the benchmark set by the World Bank's Offshore Wind Roadmap for the Philippines, these areas can generate up to 300 megawatts (MW) of new capacities.

RMI said the substations in these areas are better equipped for interconnection, and nearby ports would require a minimum investment of approximately $5 million or approximately P291 million at current rate.

At least four docks, including the ports of Batangas, Manila, Subic, and Leyte, can serve both Manila Bay and Tayabas Bay.

Guimaras, like the other two regions, has the potential for development in the near future, with the capacity to generate at least 600 MW.

However, the region requires further investment in transmission infrastructure due to limited high-capacity transmission lines.

Notably, the area is home to several environmentally protected areas.

Thus, the study suggested that it is crucial to conduct a thorough analysis of the ongoing Marine Spatial Planning and site-specific geotechnical studies before any further development of the area is pursued.

According to Wini Rizkiningayu, Regional Director of RMI Southeast Asia Energy Program, floating offshore wind is the next frontier for the clean energy sector.

"Not only will it offer the prospect of generating numerous highly skilled job opportunities for Filipinos, but it also lays the groundwork for the development of new local industries," Rizkiningayu said.

"To keep pace with its economic growth and energy security, Southeast Asian countries need to rapidly develop renewable energy, of which wind power has huge room for development," she added.

Based on the Philippines Offshore Wind Roadmap, which was released last year, the country has an estimated 178 gigawatts of potential capacity.

Despite the vast supply available nationwide, the roadmap identified the tedious permitting process and grid assets availability as areas that need immediate resolution.

To date, the Department of Energy has awarded 92 offshore wind energy service contracts, accounting for a total potential capacity of nearly 65 GW— signaling a growing interest in the local offshore wind market.