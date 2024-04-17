Tribunal seeks Senate reply on Quiboloy

The Supreme Court has asked the Senate to comment on Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy’s petition to stop the legislative chamber from enforcing its arrest order against him.

SC spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting said the court order did not include an outright restraining order against the Senate while the case is heard.

Quiboloy has refused to attend the Senate hearing to answer allegations of human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse and other criminal offenses.

SC spokesperson, lawyer Camille Sue Mae Ting, said the Court issued the order last 3 April during its en banc session held in Baguio City where the SC holds its summer sessions.

She said the Court decided to wait for the comment of the Senate before acting on Quiboloy’s plea for the issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO) as an immediate relief pending the Court’s decision on the merits of his petition.

10-day grace

Ting said the Senate was given 10 days to file its comment on Quiboloy’s petition.

“Last 3 April 2024, the respondents in this case were required to file a comment within 10 days on the petition as well as the prayer for the issuance of a TRO and the writ of preliminary injunction.”

Ting said, “So right now it’s at that stage. We are awaiting the comments of the respondents.”

The notice of the Court’s resolution has been sent out to the parties and the 10 days will start upon receipt.

The arrest order for Quiboloy was issued last March after the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality chaired by Sen. Risa Hontiveros cited the pastor in contempt for his repeated refusal to participate in its investigation.

In his petition, Quiboloy branded the Senate’s issuance and implementation of the arrest order against him as “unjust and unconstitutional.”

He said the Senate investigation violated his constitutional right to due process and against self-incrimination.

Quiboloy argued that the Senate hearings “do not serve any legislative purpose” and the probe was tantamount to a usurpation of judicial functions.

Aside from the Senate, trial courts in Davao City and Pasig City have issued separate arrest warrants for child abuse and qualified human trafficking cases against Quiboloy, respectively.

The two criminal cases were filed by one complainant, then a 17-year-old former member of the KoJC.

Quiboloy had also been indicted in the United States on sex trafficking charges along with two co-defendants identified as Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Felina Salinas.