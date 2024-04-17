The First Lady’s corner: first Couple marks 31 ‘wonderful’ years

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos have been married for 31 years, and their bond remains strong, as their social media posts showed.

According to the President’s website, he and the First Lady were married on 17 April 1993 at the San Francesco Convent in Fiesole, Italy.

In two different Instagram

messages, the First Couple shared a collage of photos with their anniversary greetings for each other.

The First Lady initially shared photos taken in April 1993, April 2018 and April 2024, saying: “Happy 31st anniversary!!” in the caption.

The President responded in his post: “Thank you for a wonderful 31 years of marriage.”

They have three sons: Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos, Joseph Simon, and William Vincent, fondly known as “Vinny.”

During their 30th wedding anniversary last year, the President penned a love letter to his wife and asked her to marry him again.

“(Thirty) years later, there is still no place I’d rather be and no person I’d rather be with. Liza, you will always be the girl of my dreams,” Marcos said then.

Red-letter Wednesdays

In one of the President’s vlogs, the First Lady said she and her husband usually have their date night every Wednesday.

“We have a date night every Wednesday. We choose a restaurant to eat in, and if he’s busy, he cooks at home. But mostly, we eat out, and we try to talk about funny things to lessen the stress,” Araneta-Marcos said.

But Marcos told reporters last 8 April that he needed to make time for the First Lady amid his tight schedule as he had missed two date nights.

“I need to make up for it when I get back from the US. She is already upset about it,” Marcos said.

That same night, the President took the First Lady to watch James Taylor in concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.