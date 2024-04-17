SC orders senate to justify arrest warrant vs Quiboloy

The Senate was ordered by the Supreme Court (SC) to justify the issuance of an arrest warrant against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Apollo Quiboloy for his refusal to attend the hearing to answer allegations of human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse, and other criminal offenses.

This was according to SC spokeswoman, lawyer Camille Sue Mae Ting, saying the court issued the order last 3 April during its en banc session held here in the country's summer capital.

She said the Court decided to wait for the comment of the Senate before acting on Quiboloy's plea for the issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO), as an immediate relief pending the Court's decision on the merit of his petition.

Ting added the Senate was given 10 days to file its comment on Quiboloy's petition.

"Last 3 April 2024, the respondents in this case, they were required to file a comment within 10 days on the petition as well as the prayer for the issuance of TRO and the writ of preliminary injunction."

Ting said, "So right now, it's at that stage. We are awaiting the comments of the respondents."

The notice of the Court's resolution has been sent out to the parties and the 10 days will start upon receipt.

Quiboloy's arrest was issued last March after the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality – chaired by Sen. Risa Hontiveros cited Quiboloy in contempt for his repeated refusal to participate in its investigation.

In his petition, the beleaguered pastor branded the Senate's issuance and implementation of the arrest order against him as "unjust and unconstitutional."

He added that the Senate investigation violates his constitutional rights to due process and against self-incrimination.

Quiboloy argued that the Senate hearings "do not serve any legislative purpose" and that the Senate probe was tantamount to usurpation of judicial functions.

Aside from the Senate, trial courts in Davao City and in Pasig City have issued separate arrest warrants for child abuse and qualified human trafficking case, respectively.

The two criminal cases were filed by one complainant, then 17-year old former member of KOJC.

The "appointed son of God" Quiboloy had also been indicted in the US for sex trafficking along with two co-defendants identified as Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Felina Salinas.