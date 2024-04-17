SC names first female spokesperson, chief communications officer

The Supreme Court (SC) appointed a new spokesperson and chief communications officer.

Court Attorney Camille Sue Ting, the SC said, is the new spokesperson of the High Tribunal and she will be the fifth spokesperson and the first female to be appointed, as such.

The SC also appointed former journalist, Atty. Mike Navallo, as its Chief Communications Officer and he will assume office starting 1 August 2024.

Ting has been with the Supreme Court for more than 11 years, beginning her career in the SC Public Information Office in 2012 after graduating from the Ateneo de Manila University School of Law.

She also has a master's degree in Philosophical Research from the De La Salle University in Manila.

She is currently a Master of Laws candidate at the London School of Economics and Political Science in London, United Kingdom, and is awaiting her graduation.

On the other hand, Navallo graduated magna cum laude from the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communications in 2005 and earned a Juris Doctor degree from the UP College of Law in 2009.