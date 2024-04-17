Rio Verde allowed to supply CdO water

CAGAYAN de Oro City — The City Council passed Monday afternoon an amended resolution interposing no objection to a bulk water supplier’s application to directly supply water to Cagayan de Oro City’s households.

Voting 14 in favor with three against, the council resolution amended a phrase stating that Rio Verde Water Consortium Inc. will charge P15 per cubic meter of water for the first three years and P16 per cubic meter of water to Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) in the next 12 years of its operation.

Councilor Edgar Cabanlas, main proponent of the resolution said the authority to approve the water permit applications of the country’s water districts reside in the National Water Resources Board.

“The approval of the resolution will pave the way for other water suppliers to provide water directly to the city’s households,” he said.

Cabanlas said this in response to concerns raised over the resolution in light of the ongoing negotiations between COWD and Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. to resolve their water rates payment dispute.