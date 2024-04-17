Refreshing summer treats

Peach Perfect
C2 Cool & Clean offers a wide range of refreshing and delicious tea-based drinks that make for a quick yet delightful pick-me-up. C2 introduces C2 Black Tea Peach that bursts with the fruity flavors of ripe peaches.
Imagine taking a bite out of a fresh, sun-ripened peach on a hot summer’s day. That’s reminiscent of the feeling you’ll get on your first sip (and whiff) of C2 Black Tea Peach. It has the goodness of freshly brewed black tea.
Made with freshly brewed tea, the C2 Black Tea Peach uses natural black tea leaves, which are known to be rich in antioxidants. They are brewed and bottled on the same day to retain peak freshness.
This sweet and soothing tea drink comes in three convenient sizes: solo (230ml), regular (500ml) and litro (1L).
C2 Cool & Clean is from Universal Robina Corporation, the maker of well-loved snack and beverage brands, such as Great Taste Coffee, Jack ‘n Jill Piattos, Magic Crackers, Cloud 9, and Cream-O.
Scoops of goodness
Here’s the scoop: many are skipping the goodness of ice cream to cool down -- either because they’re lactose-intolerant or their lifestyles just call for more nutritious and more ethical alternatives.
This is what Japanese food manufacturer Glico with its Almond Koka brand and homegrown business Gelato Manila aim to address, as both believe that finding equally delicious and healthy ice cream must be a “no-sweat” job for Filipinos. Hence, they formed a collaboration to come up with a line of plant-based gelato where indulgence meets health during the country’s hottest season.
Glico’s Almond Koka is the best-selling almond milk in Japan, boasting a superior taste and nutrition from its vitamin E content that is 100 percent of the daily requirement. Now available in the Philippines, Glico provides the freedom to enjoy delectable food and drinks made with their Almond Koka products, while not compromising the health needs of Filipinos.
Whipping up some plant-based coolness with Almond Koka is Philippines’ premium gelateria, Gelato Manila. Co-founded by gelato maker chef Zarah Manikan, the brand is known for its expertise in creating healthier Filipino gelatos using only natural ingredients sourced from local farmers and neighboring communities.
The Pinoy Plant-based Gelato by Almond Koka x Gelato Manila consists of plant-based versions of three well-loved Filipino ice cream flavors, all made with quality ingredients and Almond Koka milk products. Sample Mangga Koka, made with fresh ripe mangoes churned with Almond Koka Original for a vibrant-tasting healthy treat; Almond Mantikilya, roasted almond butter gelato that has a bolder and nuttier flavor from the Almond Koka Unsweetened; and Almond Koka Chocolate, which has the decadence of deep and rich chocolate from the finest cocoa.
The Pinoy Plant-Based Gelato by Almond Koka x Gelato Manila will be available as a sampler set of all three flavors for only P450 from 18 April to June 2024 at www.gelatomanila.com and in selected One World Deli stores.