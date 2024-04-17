Refreshing summer treats

Peach Perfect

C2 Cool & Clean offers a wide range of refreshing and delicious tea-based drinks that make for a quick yet delightful pick-me-up. C2 introduces C2 Black Tea Peach that bursts with the fruity flavors of ripe peaches.

Imagine taking a bite out of a fresh, sun-ripened peach on a hot summer’s day. That’s reminiscent of the feeling you’ll get on your first sip (and whiff) of C2 Black Tea Peach. It has the goodness of freshly brewed black tea.

Made with freshly brewed tea, the C2 Black Tea Peach uses natural black tea leaves, which are known to be rich in antioxidants. They are brewed and bottled on the same day to retain peak freshness.

This sweet and soothing tea drink comes in three convenient sizes: solo (230ml), regular (500ml) and litro (1L).

C2 Cool & Clean is from Universal Robina Corporation, the maker of well-loved snack and beverage brands, such as Great Taste Coffee, Jack ‘n Jill Piattos, Magic Crackers, Cloud 9, and Cream-O.

Scoops of goodness

Here’s the scoop: many are skipping the goodness of ice cream to cool down -- either because they’re lactose-intolerant or their lifestyles just call for more nutritious and more ethical alternatives.