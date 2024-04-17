Phillips eyeing Petro Gazz return

MJ Phillips is determined to make a return to help Petro Gazz make a deep playoff run in the All-Filipino Conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The Filipino-American middle blocker said she really wanted to help the Angels but failed to do so as she just arrived from South Korea where she tried her luck in the Korean V. League.

In fact, Phillips was reduced into a curious onlooker when the Angels made short work of Cignal, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17, late Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

“I just landed today at 5 a.m., so definitely not today, but I talked with the management and see where we’re at, and whether I can play the next game or probably in the semis — if we make it to semis, hopefully,” Phillips said.

If ever, it’s going to be Phillips’ second tour of duty in South Korea.

After a one-year stint with the Gwangju AI Peppers in the previous season of the KOV, Phillips was given another invitation to become an Asian Quota player together with other local stars Tots Carlos of Creamline and Mylene Paat of Chery Tiggo.

Now, the decision of whether Phillips will return to the Petro Gazz lineup is in the hands of Japanese coach Koji Tsuzurabara, whose wards tote a 7-2 win-loss card and are knotted in a four-way tie at the second spot together with PLDT, Creamline and Chery Tiggo entering the final stretch of the preliminaries.

“If they need me, as long as this team wins, and I trust that they can do it with or without me, it doesn’t matter. They’re a strong enough team, so I have faith in them,” Phillips said.

“I’m very impressed with everyone, they look healthy and they’re enjoying themselves, and the adjustments with the Japanese coach seem really good right now.”

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz team captain Remy Palma said Phillips’ return will be a major boost to their mission of winning their first PVL title since 2022.

“We always say that we are the ones that are going through the practices. It doesn’t mean that because MJ returned, we’ll rely on (her),” Palma said.

“It (just) means it’s just an addition to what we already have, (now that) MJ returned.”