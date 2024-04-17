PBBM, First Lady celebrates 31st wedding anniversary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Wednesday celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary.

In two different Instagram posts, the first couple shared a collage of their photos with their anniversary greetings for each other.

The First Lady initially shared their photos taken in April 1993, April 2018, and April 2024, saying: "Happy 31st anniversary!!", as the caption of her post.

"Thank you for a wonderful 31 years of marriage," the President said in another post.

According to Marcos' website, he and the First Lady got married on 17 April 1993 at the San Francesco Convent in Fiesole, Italy.

They have three sons: Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos, Joseph Simon, and William Vincent, who is also known as "Vinny."

During their 30th wedding anniversary last year, the president asked his wife to marry him again and penned a love letter for her.

“(Thirty) years later there is still no place I’d rather be and no person I’d rather be with. Liza, you will always be the girl of my dreams,” Marcos said.

In one of Marcos' vlogs, Araneta-Marcos said that she and her husband usually set their date night every Wednesday.

“We have date night every Wednesday. We choose a restaurant to eat in. If he’s busy, he cooks at home. But mostly, we eat out and we try to talk about funny things to lessen the stress,” Araneta-Marcos said.

But Marcos told reporters last 8 April that he needs to make time for the First Lady amid his tight schedule as he already missed two date nights with Araneta-Marcos.

"I need to make up for it when I get back from the US. She is already upset about it," Marcos said.

That same night, the President himself took out the First Lady to watch James Taylor in concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.