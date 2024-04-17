Pasay suspends classes amid heat

The local government of Pasay City on Tuesday issued a suspension of face-to-face classes — both private and public schools and in all levels — from 16 to 17 April amid the rising heat index.

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said that the suspension is in anticipation of the 42 degrees Celsius temperature for two days as reported by state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

The mayor ordered all public and private schools to shift their learning activities to online, modular, or any applicable alternative learning modality to protect students and school authorities from illness that may be caused by extreme heat.

She issued an executive order on 3 April on the suspension of in-person classes due to the scorching heat brought about by the El Niño phenomenon.

The EO also stipulated that school authorities may decide whether to continue the suspension of face-to-face classes in the city to protect students, teachers and other school personnel from the heat.