No nets needed

Fishing is a tough job that requires a lot of muscles. Fishermen of Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte go out to sea in groups of 10 to throw big, heavy nets into the water and pull them up laden with a heavy catch.

Benedicto Castillo recalled the large tuna and blue marlin they caught last 1 April. With their number of men, they were able to pull up the net with the tuna weighing 216 kilos, reports GMA Regional TV One. The catch earned them P54,000 after they sold the fish at P250 per kilo.

Fisherfolk in Bicol were even luckier after catching more than 216 kilos of tuna without even throwing a large fishing net into the sea.

Coastal residents of Barangay Catburawan in Ligao, Albay, simply used their bare hands to catch tons of bangkulis, their term for tuna, that suddenly appeared on the beach on Tuesday, according to Unang Balita.

One resident believed the tuna beached themselves while feeding on small fish or dilis, which are abundant in the area at this time of year.

There are a variety of fish that can be caught from the sea. At a beach resort in Camarines Sur, visitors got more than the enjoyment of swimming when hundreds of small fish, locally called Turay, suddenly appeared in a shallow portion of the sea.

A mad scramble for the stray sardines ensued, with people grabbing as much as they could and putting them into containers. A video of the scene recently shared by GMA Regional TV Balitang Bicolandia showed a noisy crowd at the resort excitedly catching turay.

Some resort visitors immediately grilled the fish to eat.

The sea is teeming with fish that fishers need not always have to search far off the coast. The fish also come to them for baffling reasons.