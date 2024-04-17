New voters breach 2M mark — Comelec

The number of new voter registrants for the 2025 national and local elections (NLE) has breached the two-million mark, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported Wednesday.

In its latest registration update, Comelec data showed that 2,082,744 new voters have already registered for the 2025 midterm elections.

Calabarzon posted the biggest number of voter registrants with 386,256, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) with 312,865, and Central Luzon with 243,583.

The lowest number of registrants, meanwhile, are in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) with 24,390.

Comelec also logged 3,137 new registrants in its main office.

There are currently 68 million registered voters in the Philippines, according to the poll body.

Qualified voters have until 30 September to register.