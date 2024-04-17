Modi the favorite in India election

NEW DELHI, India (AFP) — India begins voting Friday in a six-week election, with Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory all but assured, raising concerns for the health of the world’s largest democracy.

Modi remains roundly popular after a decade in office that has seen India rise in diplomatic clout and economic power, as well as efforts by his government to bring the country’s majority faith in ever closer alignment with its politics.

Analysts have long expected him to win against a fractious alliance of more than two dozen parties who have yet to name a candidate for prime minister.

Modi’s prospects have been further bolstered by several criminal probes into his opponents, sparking concerns from United Nations rights chief Volker Turk and human rights organizations that the vote will be skewed.

“I don’t need the United Nations to tell me our elections should be free and fair,” foreign minister S. Jaishankar told reporters while campaigning this month.