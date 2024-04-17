MMDA, DOTr, DILG form joint task force vs colorum vehicles

Heeding the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on crackdown against colorum vehicles, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), together with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) inked a memorandum of agreement that will create a Joint Task Force (JTF) to curb down illegal vehicles.

The JTF, which will be comprised of the MMDA, DOTr, and the DILG, through its Special Project Group of the Philippine National Police (DILG-SPG), will coordinate and collaborate in the conduct of traffic, clearing, and all kinds of anti-colorum operations within Metro Manila.

Members of the JTF will have the authority to determine transportation violations within the NCR and will have the authority to use and issue violation or citation tickets.

They will also be deputized by the DILG, the DOTr, and/or the MMDA when necessary.

In his message during the MOA signing ceremony held at Camp Crame in Quezon City, MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes said the agreement is a huge step in the campaign against colorum vehicles.

He said that the MMDA sought the assistance of the DILG, through Secretary Benhur Abalos, last month to help in carrying out and implementing the anti-colorum operations, especially when the enforcement teams are experiencing bullying and harassment from violators.

Artes added that the agencies decided to formalize the partnership "to ensure faster, smoother, more orderly, and more apprehensions, pursuant to the President's order."

"Sa pagsasanib-puwersa ng tatlong ahensiya, kasama ang PNP, mas mapapalawak pa ang operasyon kontra colorum. Asahan ninyo ang mas pinaigting na panghuhuli sa loob ng mas maikling panahon," Artes said.

Abalos said that during the period 12 March to 15 April, the composite team of MMDA and the DILG registered 56 colorum apprehensions; 44 out-of-line apprehensions; 100 colorum units impounded; four terminals operated; and three persons arrested.

"This is an effective collaboration with the DILG, MMDA, DOTr, and the PNP. Given the number of apprehensions for just a period of one month, we can probably yield more than 1000 colorum vehicle apprehensions for a year," Abalos said, while warning colorum drivers and operators of fines ranging from P6,000 to P1 million, depending on the vehicle.

Abalos also explained that the presence of DILG-SPG is an advantage to the operations, as having persons in authority provides a big impact during operations.

"We have observed that those apprehended tend to harass or bully the operations team, but with the presence of the DILG-SPG, some have behaved," he said.

DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said that the Joint Task Force is one of the solutions to help legitimate operators and drivers supporting the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

"Through this partnership, we can help those who are operating legally who claim to lose 35 percent of their revenues due to colorum vehicles," Bautista said.

The transportation secretary also noted that the crackdown of colorum vehicles will help in resolving the traffic in Metro Manila roads.

"If we can decrease 90 percent of colorum operations, this is of big help to the legitimate transport operators and a huge relief to the usual traffic flow," he said.

Bautista likewise warned "those who will fail to consolidate after the April 30 deadline that they will be considered colorum and will be among that will be apprehended."

"We will conduct joint operations to apprehend colorum vehicles, not just those who illegally operate, but also those who did not comply with the consolidation," Artes said.

The President has ordered the intensified crackdown on illegal PUVs during the Bagong Pilipinas town hall meeting on traffic concerns held recently.